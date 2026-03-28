70-yr-old man dies in Hardoi road accident, his sons beat vehicle owner, brother to death

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A 70-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Hardoi on Friday after he was hit by a car while walking home, police said, adding that following the incident his sons allegedly beat the vehicle owner, who was driving the car, and his brother to death.
The deceased, identified as Bharat Pandey, was struck by a Bolero car. Following Pandey’s death on the spot, his four sons, – Anup, Atul, Chhuttane, and Shyam — allegedly attacked the vehicle’s occupants, Shivam (30) and Aman (17), using sticks and rods, police said.
After the two fell unconscious, the assailants fled the scene.
According to police, they received information about the death of two persons in a clash in Dholiya village under the Sursa police station area. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital, where both the victims, from the Other Backward Class, were declared dead, they said.
Ashok Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, said police are carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident. He said that four teams have been formed to arrest those involved.
Additionally, police have deployed adequate forces in the village, which has a mixed population, to maintain law and order. However, the situation is under control, Meena added.
The deceased were residents of Dholiya village, and their houses are located about 100 metres apart.
So far, no evidence has emerged to suggest any prior enmity between the families, police said.
Shivam and Aman’s family, meanwhile, have filed an FIR at the local police station, accusing the Pandey sons of murder and rioting under Sections 103 and 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
During preliminary inquiry, police found that Aman and Shivam were travelling in a Bolero vehicle, with Shivam at the wheel. The vehicle was reportedly used for transporting goods and passengers. At a village crossing, the vehicle hit Pandey, who died on the spot. On learning about his death, Pandey’s sons allegedly attacked Shivam and Aman with sticks and iron rods, leading to their deaths.
A field unit team has collected evidence from the site and are awaiting further leads.
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