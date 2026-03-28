70-yr-old man dies in Hardoi road accident, his sons beat vehicle owner, brother to death

Hardoi road accident left a 70-year-old man dead, after which his sons allegedly killed the driver and his brother, prompting a police investigation.

A 70-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Hardoi on Friday after he was hit by a car while walking home, police said, adding that following the incident his sons allegedly beat the vehicle owner, who was driving the car, and his brother to death.

The deceased, identified as Bharat Pandey, was struck by a Bolero car. Following Pandey’s death on the spot, his four sons, – Anup, Atul, Chhuttane, and Shyam — allegedly attacked the vehicle’s occupants, Shivam (30) and Aman (17), using sticks and rods, police said.

After the two fell unconscious, the assailants fled the scene.

According to police, they received information about the death of two persons in a clash in Dholiya village under the Sursa police station area. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital, where both the victims, from the Other Backward Class, were declared dead, they said.