Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Man dies after questioning, 3 cops booked for murder

Satendra Kumar, 27, was brought to the police station for questioning in a case of cheating and forgery of ATM cards on Saturday.

SP (Fatehpur) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the three have also been for “dereliction of duty”. (Representational/File)

An FIR has been registered against three police personnel, including the in-charge of a police station, in connection with the death of a 27-year-old youth in police custody in Fatehpur on Sunday morning.

Satendra Kumar, 27, was brought to the police station for questioning in a case of cheating and forgery of ATM cards on Saturday. By early Sunday morning, he fell ill, after which he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The case has been filed on charges of murder and wrongful confinement against the three police personnel, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Aniruddh Kumar. The three accused are inspector Sunil Kumar, sub-inspector Vikas Singh and constable Dhirendra Yadav.

SP (Fatehpur) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the three have also been for “dereliction of duty”.

While the postmortem has been conducted by a panel of doctors and its report is awaited. Police claimed that there was no injury on his body.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:48:58 am
