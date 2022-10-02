Man charred to death as tanker carrying ethanol catches fire after colliding with tractor-trolley in UP

A man was charred to death and five other people were injured as a tanker carrying ethanol caught fire after a head-on collision with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Muratpur village on the Biswan-Reusa road under the Rausa police station area on Saturday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said a tanker transporting ethanol from a sugar factory in Biswan to Gonda caught fire after it collided head-on with a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction.

Soon after, the tanker caught fire, killing one person and injuring five others, he said.

Five people were travelling with the tanker driver, he added.

Fire brigade personnel and other officers rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in an hour. While two of the injured were referred to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, the others were admitted to the Sitapur district hospital, Chandrabhan said.