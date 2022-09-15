Man booked for threatening electricity dept officials who went to collect dues

A 48-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting a junior engineer of the electricity department in Ballia district. Police said the incident occurred when the officials had gone to the businessman’s house for collecting dues.

In the viral video of the incident, the businessman, identified as Amrendra Babu alias Bablu, is purportedly seen threatening lineman and assaulting junior engineer Tarkeshwar Yadav. Amrendra allegedly took out his licenced rifle and threatened to shoot the power officials.

Junior engineer Yadav said he and his team had gone to collect pending electricity dues in Nagra area of Ballia on Monday. According to him, Amrendra has a pending due of Rs 20,208. “When I asked him to pay the dues, he initially showed helplessness and asked us to snap his electric connection. When a lineman climbed the electric pole to disconnect the connection, Amrendra brought out his licenced gun and started threatening the lineman. When I intervened, Amrendra started misbehaving with me,” said Yadav, adding the matter was resolved when neighbours intervened.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Yadav, an FIR has been lodged against Amrendra under IPC sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation).

SO (Nagra) Devendra Nath Dubey said Amrendra, who runs a jewellery shop, and is currently absconding. Sources said the district administration has started the process to cancel the arms licence of Amrendra.