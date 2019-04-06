Man booked for sedition over ‘pro-Pak’ slogans at Taj Mahal

Agra police Friday booked an unidentified man on charges of sedition, a day after a video purportedly showing him raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans on the premises of the Taj Mahal surfaced on social media.

Tajganj police in Agra lodged the FIR based on a complaint filed by Ankit Kumar Namdev, assistant conservator of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Taj Mahal division.

“The case has been registered under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 505 (1)-B (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility), “ said station house officer of Tajganj, Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

“Ankit Kumar alleged in the complaint that a video, which was widely shared on social media Thursday, purportedly showed a man raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on Taj Mahal premises. The incident took place when a group was taking out traditional Urs procession there,” he added.

Circle Officer, Sadar area, Vikas Kumar Jaiswal, said a police team has collected the CCTV footage from the ASI official. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the man. We will also be questioning the people who organised the procession,” said Vikas. The police are also taking the help of the tourist guides and photographers at the Taj Mahal to ascertain his identity.

On Friday, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers also staged a protest demanding arrest of the man.