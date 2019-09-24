Man booked for rape attempt sets self on fire during cops’ visit, wife suffers burns

A 45-year-old accused, wanted in a case of rape attempt, and his wife set themselves on fire when a police team reached his house to question him in Prayagraj district on Sunday. The man succumbed to 80 per cent burns on Monday noon, while his wife was undergoing treatment with over 60 per cent burns at Medical College.

The police team comprising two sub-inspectors (SIs) and a constable reportedly too sustained 10 per cent burns while trying to rescue the couple, said police.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj), Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj, said he had sought an inquiry report into the incident from the circle officer concerned.

According to the station house officer concerned, the rape attempt complaint was filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl on Sunday morning. She alleged that their 45-year-old neighbour had forcibly entered her house and tried to rape her daughter on September 15.

The girl, who was alone during the incident, revealed it to her mother when she returned home, the FIR stated. The man was booked on charges of attempt to rape and molestation.

Subsequently, a police team was sent to the accused’s house in the afternoon for questioning, said the SHO. “The policemen knocked at the door several times but did not get any response. However, they heard the accused hurling abuses at them. They had to question him in connection with the case. Local residents too gathered there by then,” claimed the officer.

Meanwhile, the policemen, the SHO claimed, saw smoke billowing from the house and they broke into it. “They found the accused enveloped in flames and his wife trying to douse the flames. The policemen too tried to douse the fire. The couple was taken to a hospital,” said the officer. However, he could not explain how the woman sustained 60 per cent burns while trying to to rescue her husband.

Locals said the couple poured kerosene on themselves and set themselves on fire after the policemen reached their house. The accused was named in 10 criminal cases related to robbery, molestation and the Goonda Act. He is survived by his wife and two children – a four-year-old son and a three-month-old daughter.