Man booked for rape attempt found dead, FIR against girl’s 3 family members

A 22-year-old youth who was booked for alleged rape attempt on a girl from his neighbourhood was found hanging from a tree in Bareilly on Monday morning.

Police have registered a case of murder against three members of the girl’s family, including her father, uncle and a relative. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

An FIR under IPC section 376 read with section 511 and provisions of the SC/ST Act was registered against the man on Sunday on the complaint of the girl’s father. While the girl belongs to the Dalit community, the youth belonged to backward class.

It was alleged that youth tried to rape the girl when she had gone to the fields to answer nature’s call on Saturday. It was a cousin of the girl who rescued her upon hearing her screams after the youth allegedly caught her, it was alleged in the complaint. The accused fled the spot, it was claimed.

After lodging the case, the police had carried out a raid at the house of the youth but he could not be traced. The police sent the youth’s body for post-mortem. The youth’s brother lodged a complaint alleging that the girl’s father, uncle and a distant relative hanged the youth to make it look like suicide.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced wherein the youth is purportedly heard claiming he was falsely implicated in the case. The in-charge of the police station concerned said that the autopsy report stated the death occurred due to hanging. “Our investigation is on. We are recording statements of local residents,” he said.