Man beats wife to death after tiff over his drinking

A 50-year-old man in Lucknow beat his 45-year-old wife to death in an inebriated state, reportedly following an argument related to his drinking problems in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ram Avatar Kushwaha, was arrested, while his wife Rekha Kushwaha’s body was sent for postmortem. “…On Saturday after dinner the neighbours heard of an argument between them. Later in the night Ram Avatar attacked his wife with a heavy wood stick in an inebriated state. The woman died and the husband fled from the spot,” said Ram Surat Sonkar, SHO at the Sarojini Nagar police station.