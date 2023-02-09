Man beaten up by girl’s brothers after her photo with his son goes online

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he and three of his brothers, all in their 20s, allegedly assaulted and humiliated a 45-year-old farmer whose son was reportedly in a relationship with their teen sister, Sambhal police said.

Police said the incident took place in a village in the district on Tuesday after the accused found their 17-year-old sister’s photograph with the farmer’s 20-year-old son on social media.

Villagers said that after thrashing the farmer, the brothers blackened his face, made him wear a garland of footwear and then paraded him in the village. “They let the farmer go with a warning after villagers intervened,” said the pradhan of the village. However, police denied the allegations.

“The brothers thrashed the farmer while he was returning from the fields. We have arrested one of the brothers in the case.The other accused are absconding,” said the in-charge of the police station concerned.

“The girl also got an FIR lodged against the farmer’s son and one of his friends on rape charges,” the officer said, adding no one has been arrested in the rape case. The girl’s brothers work in Delhi as daily wage labourers. The two families belong to the same caste, said police.

According to police, around three days ago, a villager visited Delhi and showed the girl’s brother a photograph of her with the farmer’s son. On Tuesday morning, the girl’s brothers reached Sambhal.

“The youth’s father got an FIR filed against the four brothers on charges of assault. Around an hour later, the girl got an FIR lodged against the youth on rape charge,” said police.