Man beaten to death, body tied to bike and dragged for 10 km: Police

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was bludgeoned to death by three unidentified persons on the Meerut-Bulandshahr Highway near Hapur Tuesday, police said. The culprits then tied his body, wrapped in a bedsheet, to their motorcycle and dragged it on the road for nearly ten kilometres, police said. They dumped the body in Hapur’s Kharkhauda town and fled, added the police.

Police identified the deceased as Mukul, who hailed from Bulandshahr but had been living in Hapur for the past year.

Local residents spotted the body and a police team also reached the spot following the trail of blood on the route along which the corpse was dragged.

“We also found a motorcycle in the area where the the body was dumped and based on its registration number, we traced the owner, Chandrapal. He claimed that his son had given the bike to Mukul,” said Manish Bisht, the in-charge of Kharkhoda police station.

“A case was registered against unidentified persons and a search is on for them,” said SP(Rural) Avinash Pandey.