Man beaten to death in UP’s Aligarh, had objected to ‘sub-standard construction’ in village

A man was beaten to death while his brother sustained injuries at Gorai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Saturday allegedly over a dispute between him and the village pradhan following allegations of poor-quality construction work, the police said. A case has been registered against the attackers for murder and rioting.

The deceased, Devjit Singh, 32, and his brother were assaulted by a group of eight men, which allegedly included the village pradhan and his son, who wielded sticks and sharp instruments, officers said.

The victim’s family has alleged that the issue stemmed from RTI applications filed by the deceased.

Search is on to nab the accused, officers said. According to DSP (Iglas tehsil, Aligarh) Raghavendra Singh, “The incident happened on Saturday evening in a field. The victim’s brother is currently stable. He had sustained injuries to his arm.”

The police have so far established that there was a conflict between the two parties over issues that included the construction of a pond. The DSP said the issue was being investigated.

Regarding allegations that the family had filed complaints earlier regarding threats, the DSP said no such complaint was found so far.