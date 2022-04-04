Man attacks cops at gate of Gorakhnath temple, two injured

A 29-year-old youth attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the Gorakhnath temple gate in Gorakhpur on Sunday night before he was overpowered by security personnel.

Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, reached the temple gate and attacked officials without any provocation. He also allegedly raised religious slogans.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

The two police constables have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The assailant too was injured and admitted to a hospital.

“We are looking into all angles, including terror. The police will interrogate Ahmed Murtaza and would carry out a thorough investigation,” said Additional Director General (Gorakhpur zone) Akhil Kumar. According to sources, Murtaza, who had completed his education in Mumbai, recently quit his job in a private firm.

Recently, the UP government created the posts of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and a deputy superintendent of police for the security of Gorakhnath temple. The police had sent a proposal to the government to upgrade the security of the Gorakhnath temple.

Notably, an Additional SP (Security) was posted at the Gorakhnath temple in January this year. The Gorakhnath temple emerged as a political power centre after its head mahant Yogi Adityanath became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2017. The temple has a large number of followers across the country.

The math is known to have played an active role in the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement under its three mahants – Digvijay Nath, Avaidyanath and Yogi Adityanath. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees visit the temple from districts adjoining Gorakhpur, Bihar and neighbouring country Nepal.