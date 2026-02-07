Man ‘assaulted, forced to remove tilak’ outside Barabanki shrine; one arrested

The matter was brought under control after local people intervened.

A flower vendor was arrested for allegedly abusing, assaulting, and forcibly washing a “tilak” off a man’s forehead outside the Dewa Sharif Dargah in Barabanki district on Thursday, police said.

Later, the victim, Mukesh Sharma, lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused, Javed Warsi (30), who sells flowers and chaddars outside the shrine, was arrested and booked under BNS sections, including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and physical assault.

“We arrested Warsi soon after the incident and produced him in court on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer of the Dewa police station, said.