Man ‘assaulted, forced to remove tilak’ outside Barabanki shrine; one arrested

The accused sells flowers and chaddars outside the shrine

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowFeb 7, 2026 08:10 AM IST
Man ‘assaulted, forced to remove tilak' outside Barabanki shrine; one arrestedThe matter was brought under control after local people intervened.
A flower vendor was arrested for allegedly abusing, assaulting, and forcibly washing a “tilak” off a man’s forehead outside the Dewa Sharif Dargah in Barabanki district on Thursday, police said.

Later, the victim, Mukesh Sharma, lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused, Javed Warsi (30), who sells flowers and chaddars outside the shrine, was arrested and booked under BNS sections, including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and physical assault.

“We arrested Warsi soon after the incident and produced him in court on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer of the Dewa police station, said.

According to police, the incident took place when Sharma, a local resident, had come to the dargah with a Muslim woman. While the woman went inside, Sharma was waiting outside for her.

During this time, Warsi allegedly abused him with religious slur and objected to the tilak on his forehead. When Sharma protested, the accused started arguing and threatening him, and after the situation escalated, Warsi allegedly attacked him and forcibly washed the tilak off his forehead, police said.

The matter was brought under control after local people intervened.

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from cameras installed near the spot, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

