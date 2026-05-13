Man arrested for Suvendu aide’s killing had political ambitions, flaunted photos with local leaders

Three suspects - Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh- arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of CM Suvendu Adhikari, being taken from the court after the court sent them to 13 days of police custody, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

Raj Singh, one of three men arrested in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath, frequently projected his links with political figures on social media and harboured political ambitions himself.

On his Facebook page, for instance, he described himself as the state general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and shared photographs with several politicians, including one purportedly with Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on October 4 last year.

On Monday, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia was arrested by the West Bengal CID and Madhyamgram police. Investigators suspect he and two others were out-of-state hitmen hired to carry out Rath’s killing, though who commissioned the hit and why is still under investigation.