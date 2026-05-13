Man arrested for Suvendu aide’s killing had political ambitions, flaunted photos with local leaders

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Raj Singh, one of three men arrested in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath, frequently projected his links with political figures on social media and harboured political ambitions himself.
On his Facebook page, for instance, he described himself as the state general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and shared photographs with several politicians, including one purportedly with Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on October 4 last year.
On Monday, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia was arrested by the West Bengal CID and Madhyamgram police. Investigators suspect he and two others were out-of-state hitmen hired to carry out Rath’s killing, though who commissioned the hit and why is still under investigation.
UP minister Daya Shankar Singh, who is from Ballia, said Raj was not associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Another politician, who figures in a photograph with Raj, acknowledged knowing him but said his acquaintance was limited to his role as an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha.
BJP district president Sanjay Mishra said Raj has no association with the party, and that photographs of Raj with party leaders should not be interpreted as any kind of association with them.
The youngest of three siblings, Raj is from the Chilkahar block of Ballia district. According to local sources, he got into politics while pursuing his graduation at the Murli Manohar Town Post Graduate College.
His family said he was active in student politics during his college years and that he had been preparing to contest panchayat elections.
“He initially hoped to contest the corporator elections, but when the seat was reserved for the backward class category, he shifted his focus to the block pramukh race,” said Yashwant Singh, Raj’s elder brother and a businessman.
“Raj had decided to build his career in politics and was actively cultivating connections with political leaders,” he claimed.
Yashwant claimed his brother was being wrongly accused in the case. “Raj is a political worker,” he said, adding that they plan to move court. He also claimed they have CCTV footage from the family residence showing Raj at home at the time of the murder. Two other accused arrested from Bihar had pointed investigators in Raj’s direction, leading to his arrest.
Yashwant said the family has long identified with the BJP and that their father, Keshav Singh, who died in 2018, was a staunch supporter. “I do not know which political party Raj may have formally joined, but our entire family supports the BJP,” he said.
Yashwant said his brother’s photographs with multiple leaders reflected his “active role” in public life. “But after his arrest, not a single political leader has called to ask about our well-being,” he claimed.
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