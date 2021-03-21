Lucknow: Man arrested for stitching wife’s genitalia with wire over suspicion of affair

A case was lodged after Vinavati submitted a written complaint. “After lodging the FIR, teams were dispatched to arrest the husband and on Saturday night, he was found and arrested,” said Singh.

The husband of a 22-year-old woman in Rampur district’s Milak area stitched her private parts with a copper wire as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, the police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Vinavati, is stable and is being treated at the Rampur district hospital. Her husband Rakesh, 25, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with causing grievous injuries.

“A woman informed us that her husband assaulted her and did something to her. We immediately made her undergo a medical examination in which serious injuries came out, and we arrested the husband and further action is being taken,” said Rampur Superintendent of Police Shogun Gautam.

According to a police officer, the couple got married two years ago. While Rakesh worked as a daily wage labourer, Vinavati was a homemaker.

Milak Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Saturday morning. The accused allegedly asked the woman if she was cheating on him.

“Even after the wife said no, he beat her up over the suspicion. Then, he sewed her vagina with the metallic thread after tying her up, and left. The woman somehow shouted for help and then called the police after her family members, who live nearby, found her. Doctors have told us that the woman had two stitches on her private parts,” Singh added.

Rakesh has been booked under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).