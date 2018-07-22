Man arrested for ‘raping’ 13-year-old daughter in Meerut

The victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard with the local police station on Friday following which the man was arrested, police said. The victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard with the local police station on Friday following which the man was arrested, police said.

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Meerut for two days. The victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard with the local police station on Friday following which the man was arrested, police said.

“I had gone to a relative’s house to attend a function with my son on Thursday. My daughter was at home with her father. When I came back the next day, my daughter complained of stomach ache. So, I took her to a doctor who gave her medicines. When we returned home from the doctor’s chamber, she started weeping and told me how her father raped her in an inebriated state,” said the mother in the complaint.

“The girl has also told us that her father had confined her to a room and threatened to kill her, if she dared to tell anyone about the rape. We have arrested the father under IPC sections 376 (rape), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We have sent the girl for a medical examination,” said Deepak Sharma, in-charge of the local police station.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App