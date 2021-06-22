Man arrested for killing daughter who married a Muslim man eight years ago

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter, eight years after she married a youth from another community in Chilhia area of Siddharth Nagar district.

The incident took place at Kapia Khalsa village on Sunday evening when 28-year-old Suneeta Sharma was standing outside her in-laws home.

According to police, Suneeta eloped with her neighbour Abdul Motin in 2013 and went to Mumbai. Her family, who was against their relationship, got an FIR registered against Abdul on charges of kidnapping. The police closed the case since both Suneeta and Abdul were adult.

Three weeks ago, Suneeta returned to her village along with her husband Abdul and their two children. She was living at her in-law’s house. Three days Abdul returned to Mumbai, where he runs a saloon shop.

“We have come to know from the villagers that after Suneeta stayed back, her father Vishwanath Sharma was regularly pressuring her to return to Mumbai… On Sunday evening, when Vishwanath found Suneeta outside her in-law’s house, he told her to return to Mumbai. The situation took an ugly turn when the two entered into an argument.

Vishwanath hit Suneeta with a stone on her head and she died,” said Station House Officer (Chilhia) Yashwant Singh.

Police said that they came to know about Suneeta’s death when her husband called them from Mumbai. “We have arrested her father,” the SHO added.