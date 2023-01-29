Man arrested for ‘insulting’ national anthem

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and and a search has been launched for two others for allegedly “insulting” the national anthem in Meerut’s Bhatipura locality on Republic Day.

In a video that has gone viral, Adnan, 26, can be seen dancing and his friends, Rahul and Naveen, laughing while the anthem is being played.

“A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. We have added Section 3 of the Act in the FIR to make sure that the accused do not get an early bail. While one person, Adnan, has been arrested, raids are being conducted to nab Rahul and Naveen who are seen laughing in the video as Adnan is making fun of the national anthem by dancing in a wild manner,” said a senior police officer.