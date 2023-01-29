scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Man arrested for ‘insulting’ national anthem

“A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, " said a senior police officer.

In a video that has gone viral, Adnan, 26, can be seen dancing and his friends, Rahul and Naveen, laughing while the anthem is being played.
Listen to this article
Man arrested for ‘insulting’ national anthem
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and and a search has been launched for two others for allegedly “insulting” the national anthem in Meerut’s Bhatipura locality on Republic Day.

In a video that has gone viral, Adnan, 26, can be seen dancing and his friends, Rahul and Naveen, laughing while the anthem is being played.

More from Lucknow

“A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. We have added Section 3 of the Act in the FIR to make sure that the accused do not get an early bail. While one person, Adnan, has been arrested, raids are being conducted to nab Rahul and Naveen who are seen laughing in the video as Adnan is making fun of the national anthem by dancing in a wild manner,” said a senior police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 04:15 IST
Next Story

Assault on power dept staffers: SP MLA among two acquitted

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close