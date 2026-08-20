‘Make UP your second industrial home’: Yogi Adityanath to Japanese firms at investment meet

Six months after he travelled to Japan with a high-level delegation to pitch the state as a big-ticket investment destination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday exhorted Japanese business leaders to make the state their “second industrial home”, calling for investments not only in manufacturing but also in research and development, technology, skill centres and global supply chains.

Addressing the participating delegates during the inaugural session of the five-day UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 in New Delhi, the CM said that robotics, precision engineering and green manufacturing coupled with Japanese practices such as Kaizen and 5S could help build an industry-ready workforce in UP.

Japan’s strengths in precision engineering, quality, technology and manufacturing could complement UP’s young workforce, infrastructure and large market, he added.

Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan, who is leading the Japanese delegation, highlighted green hydrogen, human-resource development, tourism and governance as areas where Yamanashi and UP could collaborate.

Adityanath said, “Japan is the land of the rising sun, while Uttar Pradesh is the land of Suryavansh. India-Japan ties are a partnership of shared growth, technology and prosperity.”

At the CEO-level discussions, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also urged Japanese companies to make large investments in the state. Describing Japan as a long-term development partner, Chouhan urged Japanese companies to combine their technology with UP’s workforce, scale and market.

Also, Indian firms Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 3,191 crore at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which are likely to generate more than 10,000 jobs.

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Officials said these projects could help create a larger Japanese manufacturing and automotive supply chain in the state, bringing suppliers, ancillary units, technology providers and skilled workers into the ecosystem.

Vaishnaw highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, railways, defence and agriculture, inviting Japanese companies to invest in India, particularly in UP.



A ‘Japan City’ near Noida airport

As part of the state’s long-term Japan strategy, the UP government proposed to build a 500-acre Japan City at YEIDA near Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Jewar to “create an integrated ecosystem” for Japanese companies, suppliers and ancillary industries.

“A Japan City will also be developed with all amenities just 3 kilometres from the Noida International Airport where semiconductor and electronics manufacturing clusters as well as data centres are located nearby,” CM Adityanath said, inviting Japanese firms to “build a long-term industrial ecosystem in UP, spanning manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy, technology and skilling”.

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The state government also projected a “wider infrastructure network” as another advantage, including “17 operational airports, two dedicated freight corridors, metro connectivity in seven cities and more than 75,000 acres of industrial land bank”.

Meanwhile, seeking to leverage the state’s shared Buddhist heritage with Japan, the government has prepared a four-day itinerary for the Japanese delegates to showcase cultural landscape and push for investments in tourism and wellness.

The delegation will start their UP tour on Thursday and will visit Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Buddhist heritage sites in Sarnath. In Agra, they will be given a Braj-themed welcome and visit the Taj Mahal before travelling to Lucknow, it is learnt.

Besides Sarnath, UP is home to major Buddhist destinations like Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa. The recent announcement of Sarnath’s UNESCO World Heritage recognition has added fresh momentum to the state’s effort to position its Buddhist circuit for international travellers, particularly from Japan.

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The delegation will conclude its tour in Varanasi on August 23.