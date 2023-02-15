Make people aware of GIS success, CM tells ministers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed state ministers to visit districts before the upcoming budget session and make traders, youth and others aware about the “economic achievements” of the government during the Global Investors Summit.

He also asked them to review the working of their departments and set the deadline for the groundbreaking ceremony of projects within the next six months.

Also Read | Adityanath: UP to benefit most from Union Budget

It was decided that in future the Cabinet meetings will be held in other UP cities.

Later in the day, during a review meeting of the investors summit, the CM directed officials to set up a call centre for foreign investors and to fix a time frame for investment proposal.

The officials were also directed to form an “investment implementation unit” in every department for follow-up.