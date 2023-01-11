scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Major’s car set on fire: LDA seals hotel, says being run illegally

“Some illegal construction was also done at the hotel. We have served a notice to the hotel and have asked the owners to submit a reply within 15 days. The notice was served in the name of Hotel Milano and Café’s manager,” said Singh.

Additional DCP (East) Ali Abbas on Monday informed that the complainant had come home on leave.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Tuesday sealed a hotel in Gomti Nagar after some employees of the establishment allegedly set on fire an Army Major’s car as he had objected to the loud music being played at the hotel late Sunday night.

Police said five people have been arrested in the case and efforts were being made to trace the sixth accused.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, LDA Zonal Officer Arun Kumar Singh said, “Hotel Milano and Cafe was sealed on Tuesday. We had received communication from the concerned police station about the said hotel. It was found that the hotel was running a commercial establishment in a residential area without any permit.”

“Some illegal construction was also done at the hotel. We have served a notice to the hotel and have asked the owners to submit a reply within 15 days. The notice was served in the name of Hotel Milano and Café’s manager,” said Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position

Additional DCP (East) Ali Abbas on Monday informed that the complainant had come home on leave. “The Army Major complained that some youths broke the glass of his car and set it ablaze. The police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot and the fire was controlled,” Abbas had said.

More from Lucknow

In a statement issued on Monday, police identified the arrested persons as Shivam Pratap Singh (25), Shubham Singh (28), Rishabh Singh alias Krishna (29), Saurabh Srivastava (26) and Rishabh Singh (20).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:12 IST
Next Story

BJP workers scuffle with police over Ganga Aarti programme in Kolkata

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close