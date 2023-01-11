Major’s car set on fire: LDA seals hotel, says being run illegally

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Tuesday sealed a hotel in Gomti Nagar after some employees of the establishment allegedly set on fire an Army Major’s car as he had objected to the loud music being played at the hotel late Sunday night.

Police said five people have been arrested in the case and efforts were being made to trace the sixth accused.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, LDA Zonal Officer Arun Kumar Singh said, “Hotel Milano and Cafe was sealed on Tuesday. We had received communication from the concerned police station about the said hotel. It was found that the hotel was running a commercial establishment in a residential area without any permit.”

“Some illegal construction was also done at the hotel. We have served a notice to the hotel and have asked the owners to submit a reply within 15 days. The notice was served in the name of Hotel Milano and Café’s manager,” said Singh.

Additional DCP (East) Ali Abbas on Monday informed that the complainant had come home on leave. “The Army Major complained that some youths broke the glass of his car and set it ablaze. The police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot and the fire was controlled,” Abbas had said.

In a statement issued on Monday, police identified the arrested persons as Shivam Pratap Singh (25), Shubham Singh (28), Rishabh Singh alias Krishna (29), Saurabh Srivastava (26) and Rishabh Singh (20).