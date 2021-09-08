Majority Firozabad cases dengue, Centre asks UP for vector control

A day after the Centre directed the Uttar Pradesh government to institute vector surveillance and augment isolation beds in hospitals in Firozabad district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to improve surveillance in the districts and other nearby areas battling the outbreak of dengue and viral fever that has claimed over 50 lives.

A central expert team recently visited Firozabad to investigate the cause of fever outbreaks and deaths among children.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, stating that the central team has observed that a majority of cases are due to vector-borne disease dengue, while a few are a result of bacterial infections — scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

The Centre recommended the state to strengthen ELISA-based testing facilities, and continue activities related to fever survey, vector control, and fever camps. “Isolation beds and admission faculties in the district hospital in Firozabad and neighbouring districts to be augmented,” Bhushan wrote. Bhushan also asked the state to organise a “short reorientation” of all doctors at PHC, CHC and district hospitals for management of dengue, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis.

“Effective arrangements should be made in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and other districts to check the spread of dengue and viral disease. Surveillance should be made better and distribution work of medical kits should start,” the chief minister said while addressing a meeting here.

He said, in Shikohabad (Firozabad) a 100-bed hospital is ready and it could prove beneficial for those living in nearby areas. “Additional beds, medicine, paramedical staff, doctors, medicines have been made available there and if need it can be further increased,” he said.

He said unnecessary crowd should be avoided in OPDs and family members of patients should be given health updates and the ‘CM helpline’ should also reach out to them.

Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on charges of laxity. Firozabad’s Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth was also removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue. The chief minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation.

