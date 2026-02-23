‘Major step to bolster tech-driven governance’: Yogi at IBM’s AI GovTech Innovation Centre inauguration

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the inauguration of IBM’s AI GovTech Innovation Center in Lucknow as a major step towards strengthening technology-driven governance, saying the initiative will help position the state at the forefront of emerging technologies.
Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration programme, the CM said the state has a strong potential to emerge as a leader in deep technology and quantum computing, recalling the state’s “historical association” with IBM which installed the country’s first computer at IIT Kanpur.
The AI GovTech Innovation Centre will serve as a collaborative platform to design, test and scale AI-driven solutions aimed at improving productivity, transparency and public service delivery, with potential for replication across departments and regions, the government said in a statement.
The Chief Minister added, “Uttar Pradesh’s claim in the field of advanced technology is strong. The country’s first computer was installed at IIT Kanpur with the help of IBM. Today, we are moving forward with the same spirit and capability in areas like deep tech, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.”
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made unprecedented progress in infrastructure and digital governance, enabling transparent delivery of welfare schemes through platforms such as Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said.
Highlighting the state’s technological roadmap, the CM said UP is rapidly advancing in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology and medical technology. The state budget has already made provisions for Centres of Excellence in Robotics and Drone Technology, while collaboration with IIT Kanpur is underway in the MedTech sector, he said.
Adityanath thanked IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Krishna and his team for partnering with the state through the Department of IT and Electronics, adding the collaboration would help accelerate the vision of developing Lucknow as an “AI City”. He said the state government is ready to extend full support for future initiatives, including those related to quantum computing.
During the programme, IBM signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the UP government. The partnership with the Department of IT and Electronics will focus on developing AI-based applications across departments and strengthening digital and AI capabilities. Another MoU with the Directorate of School Education will help introduce an AI-literacy programme for students and teachers from Classes 6 to 12, equipping them with foundational knowledge and practical skills.
Arvind Krishna said artificial intelligence would play a key role in improving government efficiency and economic competitiveness, adding that governments across the world are moving rapidly from experimentation to large-scale implementation of AI.
Senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government, IBM and IIT Kanpur were present on the occasion.
