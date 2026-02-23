‘Major step to bolster tech-driven governance’: Yogi at IBM’s AI GovTech Innovation Centre inauguration

Highlighting the state’s technological roadmap, the CM said UP is rapidly advancing in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drone technology and medical technology. (Photo/X@myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the inauguration of IBM’s AI GovTech Innovation Center in Lucknow as a major step towards strengthening technology-driven governance, saying the initiative will help position the state at the forefront of emerging technologies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration programme, the CM said the state has a strong potential to emerge as a leader in deep technology and quantum computing, recalling the state’s “historical association” with IBM which installed the country’s first computer at IIT Kanpur.

The AI GovTech Innovation Centre will serve as a collaborative platform to design, test and scale AI-driven solutions aimed at improving productivity, transparency and public service delivery, with potential for replication across departments and regions, the government said in a statement.