Girl’s death probed as murder in UP’s Mainpuri after anonymous letter

An anonymous letter about a teenager’s death in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri last month has prompted the police to look into suspected foul play. The preliminary inquiry points to the possibility that she was shot dead and her body hurriedly cremated.

The police said villagers had been discussing the possibility that the family was unhappy with the girl over her alleged relationship with a young man.

The cremation raised suspicions among villagers because, according to local customs, the bodies of unmarried girls and boys are traditionally buried rather than cremated. The police suspect the body may have been cremated to conceal the alleged murder and destroy evidence.

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An FIR has been registered at the Dannahar police station in Mainpuri against the girl’s father Bhuvnesh, alias Situ, and unidentified family members on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield an offender. No arrests have been made so far.

“We are investigating the case and collecting evidence,” said Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha.

He said the preliminary inquiry yielded evidence pointing to possible foul play. A forensic team visited the village and the site, around a kilometre from the girl’s house, where her body was cremated. The team collected samples that will be sent for DNA analysis.

Station House Officer S K Singh said the police were conducting raids to trace the accused.

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According to the police, they recently received an anonymous letter raising doubts over the death of the minor girl. When the police visited Nadao village and spoke to local residents. they learnt that on the afternoon of October 17, Bhuvnesh had claimed his 15-year-old daughter had fallen from the loft while cleaning the house and suffered injuries.

Bhuvnesh allegedly put his daughter in a vehicle and took her to Saifai along with three locals. However, they reportedly returned without admitting her to any hospital. The girl was subsequently taken to the village cremation ground, where her body was cremated.

Hospital trip dropped after advice on gunshot injury

The police said that Rahul, a local resident who drove the vehicle, told them he was sitting near his house that day when Chhotu, another villager, came running and said Bhuvnesh’s daughter had fallen from the loft and was injured. Chhotu asked Rahul to help take her to hospital.

Rahul told the police that he then reached Bhuvnesh ‘s house, where several men and women had gathered. The girl was lying in a pool of blood with a head injury.

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Rahul drove the vehicle, with Bhuvnesh sitting beside him and two other men accompanying the girl in the back seat.

Rahul told the police that after travelling some distance, Bhuvnesh called someone and asked whether there would be any problem admitting his daughter to a hospital in Saifai if she had sustained a gunshot injury. The person reportedly told him that she could be admitted, but the hospital would inform the police.

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Rahul said Bhuvnesh then asked him to turn the vehicle around and return to the village. He further told the police Bhuvnesh allegedly took his daughter’s body straight to the cremation ground and cremated it.

Rahul suspected Bhuvnesh had already called his family members at home and asked them to make arrangements for the cremation, saying that his daughter had died and they were on their way back.

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The police suspect that Bhuvnesh’s family members and villagers subsequently helped him conceal the alleged crime and destroy evidence.

Bhuvnesh, 45, is a trader, and the victim was the eldest of his three children. His parents were also allegedly present in the house when the incident took place. The police have collected blood samples from the house for forensic examination.

The police said they had recovered bone fragments from the site where the girl’s body was allegedly cremated. The recovered bones would be sent for DNA profiling.