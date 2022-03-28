Mainpuri: School inspector, clerk booked for abetting suicide of lecturer, say cops

An FIR was lodged against the District Inspector of Schools of Mainpuri and a clerk working in his office on Friday for allegedly harassing and abetting the suicide of a woman lecturer after he ordered her salary to be stopped by claiming that her educational records were fake, police said.

According to the police, Neeta Chaturvedi worked as a lecturer at a college in Mainpuri, where she had been working since 1992. Her husband Dhirendra Nath Mishra alleged that the accused Kaushalendra Babu – who was posted in the DIOS office as a clerk – had developed an enmity with his wife and son Utkarsh Chaturvedi who was also a lecturer at another college in Mainpuri district, said the police.

“He used to file fake cases against my wife and Utkarsh to harass them. Last year, Kaushlendra through his mother filed a complaint with the education department stating that Neeta’s educational records were fake. The Mainpuri DIOS Manoj Kumar Verma then ordered her salary to be stopped without conducting an inquiry or getting her statement recorded,” Mishra stated in his complaint.

He added that his wife met Verma and Babu several times and tried to show her original educational documents but they didn’t listen to her. “Despite her requests, the DIOS did not revoke his order. Instead, he got a new report published in a newspaper which stated that an inquiry was being ordered to verify my wife’s educational documents,” he further stated.

“She was deeply disturbed after the news was published in a newspaper. Thinking about how her reputation was damaged, she suffered from depression. She later fell ill and was admitted to a hospital, where she died in February 2021,” the complainant told the police.

Mishra also said after his wife’s death, he had tried to file a complaint at the concerned police station but the police officials weren’t ready to lodge an FIR. He moved later moved court to seek intervention and get the FIR lodged.

An FIR was lodged against Verma and Babu under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.

“A case has been registered against the DIOS and clerk on the directive of local court of Mainpuri. The complainant alleged that his wife died because the accused harassed her. The investigation in the case is still on,” said Circle officer, Mainpuri, Amar Bahadur Singh. No arrests have been made in the case so far, he added.