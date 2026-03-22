Mainpuri Eid namaz row: video shows SHO stopping prayers offered ‘300 m away from Eidgah’

A controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district after a video of a police officer stopping namaz on the occasion of Eid in Kurawali went viral on social media. While the officer was heard saying the namaz would not be allowed, officials later said the objection was to the prayer being offered outside the Eidgah. They said it was eventually offered at the predetermined location after senior officials intervened.

In the video, Lalit Bhati, Station House Officer, Kurawali, tells the crowd “Nahi hone dunga” (I won’t allow this), as the Eidgah’s muttawali (caretaker), Shakir Hussain, tells him “Hamesha hoti hai (namaz is always performed here)” and asks him to show the order whereby they are being stopped from offering namaz there. “Yeh namaz awaidhanik roop se par rahe hain, sashan ka adesh hai (They are performing the namaz unlawfully; there’s an order from the Government),” the SHO is heard telling the crowd, which had gathered outside the Eidgah to offer namaz.