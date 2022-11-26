Mainpuri bypoll: Dimple reached out to me for support, says Shivpal

ELABORATING ON how the “reconciliation” between him and nephew Akhilesh Yadav came about, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav on Friday said Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav was the one who reached out to him for support, adding that he told her that she should be his “witness if Akhilesh does anything wrong”.

On Sunday, the SP chief shared the stage with Shivpal and also touched his feet in an apparent bid to highlight unity in the Yadav family. In a show of bonhomie, Akhilesh assured party workers that the two have indeed buried the hatchet.

On Friday, Shivpal also said he and Akhilesh would stay together in the long run and that it was Dimple Yadav, who is contesting the Mainpuri seat vacated after party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death on October 10, who called him seeking support.

Speaking while campaigning for Dimple in Mainpuri on Friday, Shivpal said, “Now that the daughter-in-law is contesting [polls], I and Akhilesh joined forces. I told Akhilesh that we will remain together. The daughter-in-law called and said that she will fight, and that we should be united. I told her that she should be my witness. That she should be with me in case Akhilesh does something wrong, and she has agreed.”