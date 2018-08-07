Mainpuri: 14-year-old, her sister killed in house collapse

The site of the collapse. (Express Photo) The site of the collapse. (Express Photo)

Two sisters, aged 14 and 20 years, died after their two-storey house collapsed in Mainpuri’s Saluknagar area Monday. According to the police, the structure collapsed due to excess accumulation of rain water between the house and an adjoining Community Health Centre (CHC).

The deceased were identified as Vandana (20) and Mohini (14). “At around 6.30 am, the floor of the house belonging to one Ratan Kumar (38) collapsed. Soon people from the locality informed the police. While two daughters of Ratan were reported brought dead at the hospital, his wife Neelam (35) and son Rahul Kumar (21) were admitted. Their condition is serious,” said Barnahal police station officer (SO) Jagdish Prasad Ashok.

“Ratan Kumar’s house was constructed 2-3 years ago. However, due to continuous rainfall, water had collected in the gap between the house and the wall of the Saluknagar CHC. There is also a possibility that poor quality material was used in the construction,” Ashok added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App