2027 UP polls coming, be ready to fight divisive forces: BJP national chief Nitin Nabin urges party workers

BJP chief Nitin Nabin urged party workers in UP to gear up for the 2027 Assembly polls and fight divisive forces, praising development under Modi and Yogi. (File)

Setting the stage for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday asked party workers to be ready to “fight the forces which believe in creating a divide during polls”.

In his maiden visit to the state after taking charge as BJP National President, Nabin asked the workers to get ready to teach a lesson to those who regard “politics as a part-time profession”.

Nitin who was in Mathura along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was given a grand welcome by the party leaders.

“2027 ka samay aa raha hai… jo humare desh mein aisi takaten kaam kar rahe hain jo hamesh desh ko batne katne mein vishwas rakhte hain… Humein un takaton se bhi larna hai (2027 is coming near and the forces, which work and believe in creating a divide… we have to fight those forces as well),” Nabin said.