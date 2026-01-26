2027 UP polls coming, be ready to fight divisive forces: BJP national chief Nitin Nabin urges party workers

In his maiden visit to the state after taking charge as BJP National President, Nabin lauded CM Yogi for transformation of state, asked workers to teach a lesson to those who regard politics as a part-time profession

BJP president Nitin NabinBJP chief Nitin Nabin urged party workers in UP to gear up for the 2027 Assembly polls and fight divisive forces, praising development under Modi and Yogi. (File)

Setting the stage for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday asked party workers to be ready to “fight the forces which believe in creating a divide during polls”.

In his maiden visit to the state after taking charge as BJP National President, Nabin asked the workers to get ready to teach a lesson to those who regard “politics as a part-time profession”.

Nitin who was in Mathura along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was given a grand welcome by the party leaders.

2027 ka samay aa raha hai… jo humare desh mein aisi takaten kaam kar rahe hain jo hamesh desh ko batne katne mein vishwas rakhte hain… Humein un takaton se bhi larna hai (2027 is coming near and the forces, which work and believe in creating a divide… we have to fight those forces as well),” Nabin said.

He lauded the transformation of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that the state has moved from being labelled a “Bimaru” state to emerging as an “Uttam Pradesh”.

Addressing an Abhinandan programme in Vrindavan after listening to the 130th episode and the first episode of 2026 of Prime Minister Modi’s Mann ki Baat with party workers, Nabin said Uttar Pradesh has received a strong direction of development under the Modi government, which has been effectively implemented on the ground by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nabin also offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple before the programme. He also highlighted the state’s improved law and order situation.

He said that there was a time when the government in Uttar Pradesh was “run at gunpoint,” whereas today governance is driven by the mandate of the people and is living up to the public trust. He said the atmosphere of fear and anarchy has been replaced by effective governance and a strong law-and-order framework.

Hum log bhule nahi hain banduk ki nok pe UP ki sarkar chalti thi.. Aaj janta ke vote pe chal rahi hai… 2027 ke chunao ki drishti se bhi kamar par patti kas lijiye… Jo log rajniti ko time pass samajhte hai, unk sabak sikhane ka… (We have not forgotten how the government in UP used to run at gunpoint. Today it is being run through a public mandate. From the point of view of the 2027 election, we have to be ready to teach a lesson to those who regard politics as a past time),” he told the party workers.

Referring to development initiatives, the BJP chief said expressways across the state have become symbols of progress and reflect infrastructure standards comparable to those seen abroad. He credited this transformation to the NDA government at the Centre and the BJP government in the state.

He also pointed to the restoration of cultural heritage from Kashi to Ayodhya and from Vindhyachal to Mathura, saying the revival of Sanatan traditions alongside development has instilled a sense of pride among people.

Setting the ground for 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nabin cautioned against forces that, he said, seek to disrespect the Constitution. He alleged that such forces become active as elections approach and have historically obstructed development and promoted anarchy in the state.

Calling upon BJP “karyakartas” to strengthen the party at the booth level, Nabin also urged them to dedicate themselves to public service and organisational work. He said continuous engagement with programmes like Mann Ki Baat at every booth would help reinforce the party’s connection with the people.

