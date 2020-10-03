Mahoba trader’s death: Two held under abetment to suicide charge

Businesman Indra Kant Tripathi.

DAYS after the SIT probing the death of businessman Indra Kant Tripathi said he was shot from a close range with his licensed pistol, Mahoba police Friday arrested two local businessmen on charges of abetment to suicide.

The police arrested Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt Tiwari after amending the charge in the case from that of murder to abetment to suicide. Police are on the lookout for suspended SP Mani Lal Patidar and suspended SHO Kabrai Devendra Shukla, who were booked in the case along with Soni and Brahm Dutt.

The police are also looking for constable Arun Kumar Yadav, whose alleged role came to light during investigation.

“The investigating officer has issued arrest warrants against Shukla, Patidar and Yadav,” said Chitrakoot Dham IG K Satya Narayan.

The attempt to murder charge was altered to murder after Tripathi’s death. “We have now altered it to abetment to suicide and other relevant charges on the basis of evidence collected so far,” added Narayan. Other charges include criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, putting person in fear or death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. The police have also invoked Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

Soni and Brahm Dutt supply explosives to people involved in mining. IG Narayan said that during investigation it came to light that the two had introduced Tripathi to Patidar and were pressuring him to pay the suspended SP. The police found constable Kumar allegedly played a “mediator” between police and businessmen in extortion racket, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd