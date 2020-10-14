Mahoba trader’s death: Govt sacks sub-inspector, constable

Indra Kant Tripathi died of bullet wounds on Sept 13

The state government on Tuesday terminated services of sub-inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav, who are absconding in the death case of 44-year-old Mahoba businessman Indra Kant Tripathi. Shukla was earlier suspended as station house officer of Kabrai police station in Mahoba, while Yadav was posted in the same police station. The action was taken on the basis of a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), said a police officer.

Besides Shukla and Yadav, suspended Superintendent of Police Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar is also wanted in the case.

A few days after he was found injured with bullet wounds in his car on September 8, Tripathi passed away. Before the incident, he had accused Patidar and other police officers of extortion and intimidation.

“Sub-inspector Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav have been dismissed from services on the basis of a departmental inquiry pending against them. A report has been sent to the state government in connection with Mani Lal Patidar,” said Inspector general, Chitrakoot Dham, K Satya Narayan.

The police had moved a court seeking warrant against the accused.

In a FIR lodged on a complaint by Tripathi’s brother Ravi Kant, Patidar, Shukla and two others have been accused of harassing the businessman, who supplied mining explosives, for money. Other accused in the case local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt, who were arrested on October 2. The case was lodged initially under murder and other charges at Kabrai police station.

The SIT has concluded that Tripathi was shot from close range with his licensed pistol and no one was present in the car. On the basis of the SIT investigation, the murder charge was pared down to abetment to suicide. The role of constable Yadav came to light during the SIT investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd