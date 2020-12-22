Mahoba trader’s death: Lookout notice issued against former SP Patidar

A lookout notice has been issued against absconding IPS officer Manilal Patidar for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment of suicide of a Mahoba-based trader. (File photo)

A lookout notice has been issued against absconding IPS officer Manilal Patidar for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment of suicide of a Mahoba-based trader during his posting as the district police chief of Mahoba.

Police said that the lookout notice has been issued against Patidar, who is carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, to prevent him from leaving the country. “A lookout notice has been issued against Patidar, the former SP of Mahoba,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 this year after he accused the then Mahoba SP Patidar of corruption. He died at a hospital on September 13.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended on corruption charges.

The SIT, however, concluded that Tripathi committed suicide. The case was later changed into abetment to suicide, and Patidar has been booked for abetment to suicide. The SIT also found Patidar guilty of corruption and abetment of suicide. Earlier, Tripathi’s brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the victim.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.