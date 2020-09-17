Mahoba killing: SIT begins probe, meets businessman’s family

Indra Kant Tripathi and suspended officer Mani Lal Patidar.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun a probe into the murder of a 44-year-old businessman in Mahoba that led to the suspension of district superintendent of police Mani Lal Patidar, who has been booked for murder.

The SIT, led by Inspector General Vijay Singh Meena, has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

A team of the vigilance department of the UP Police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Hardayal Singh, has also reached Mahoba to probe the corruption charges against Patidar and other police personnel. “We will submit our inquiry report to the government soon, said a senior officer in the vigilance department.

On Wednesday, the three-member SIT team that also includes DIG Shalabh Mathur and SP Ashok Kumar Tripathi visited Kabrai police station and took the stock of the investigation. The team spoke to policemen involved in the investigation, said senior sub-inspector, Kabrai police station, Dinesh Singh.

Later in the day, the team visited the spot where victim Indra Kant Tripathi was found with bullet injuries in his car on September 8. Tripathi succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Sunday. The team also spoke to residents of Bagwa Kheda village, which is around 300 metres from the spot where Tripathi’s car was found. Tripathi used to supply explosives for mining.

The SIT team met Tripathi’s family members at their residence. “We will meet all the people associated with the victim,” said a police officer.

Police, however, said that Tripathi’s family was not cooperating. “Due to non-cooperation of the family members, we are facing problems in speeding up the investigation,” a police officer said.

However, Tripathi’s brother, Ravi Kant, denied the allegation. “Everyone is cooperating with police but we have no faith in their investigation. They are trying to save policemen booked in the case. The SIT met us today and assured us that justice would be delivered. We will meet them again on Friday,” he said.

