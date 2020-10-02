Mahoba killing: No trace of suspended SP

Patidar had reportedly not been responding to the policemen who are part of the investigation. (File photo)

SUSPENDED MAHOBA SP Manilal Patidar remained untraceable as police teams from the district recently visited his Lucknow residence and his native place in Rajasthan to serve notice to record his statement in the cases lodged against him on murder and corruption charges.

Meanwhile, a special Investigation team (SIT) formed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the alleged murder of businessman Indra Kant Tripathi, in its report submitted to UP DGP HC Awasthy, has recommended transfer of around two dozen policemen posted in Mahoba for long, suspecting their integrity.

Patidar had reportedly not been responding to the policemen who are part of the investigation. Patidar is named along with three others, including suspended SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla, in the murder case of Tripathi registered at Kabrai police station. Devendra Shukla is also absconding since then and is also unreachable.

Sources said when police could not trace Patidar in Lucknow, a police team went to his native place at Dungarpur in Rajasthan to serve him notice but he was not there also. Police are trying to contact friends of Patidar and Shukla to ascertain their whereabouts.

“We have no information where Patidar and Shukla are at present. We want to serve them notice asking to join investigation of the case, “ said a senior police officer.

The SIT had earlier issued notices to Patidar and Shukla to get their statements recorded. In his reply then, Patidar, through his lawyer, claimed to the SIT that he (Patidar) is suffering from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment. “The lawyer claims to have no further information about Patidar,” said a police officer. The SIT completed its probe without recording statement of Patidar and Shukla and submitted its report to DGP Awasthy two days ago.

The three-member SIT found that Tripathi was shot from close range with his licensed pistol. It also said that Tripathi was alone in the car in which he was found injured on September 8. He died at a hospital in Kanpur five days later.

In its report, the SIT also recommended action against over two dozen policemen after it was found that they were posted at one police station for a long time in Mahoba. In a few cases, the SIT reportedly found that some policemen, after serving a short stint at a place, returned to the same police station.

The SIT has also recommended that complaints by local residents, including a businessman who alleged to have been harassed by policemen including Patidar, be looked into. The residents claimed in the complaints that false cases were registered against them.

Circle officer, City, Kalu Singh, the investigating officer of the case, said, “A probe is on. We are yet to see the findings of the SIT.”

