Mahoba Businessman’s Death: UP Police attach properties of suspended IPS officer

The UP police have attached two properties of suspended IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar, who is on the run and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the death of a Mahoba-based businessman. A car belonging to Patidar, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has also been attached. The move comes after a court directive in this regard last month.

Patidar, who has been absconding since September last year, hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan.

“After getting permission from a court in Lucknow, a team went to Rajasthan, met the Dungarpur district magistrate and handed over the court order to carry out the attachment process. The District Magistrate directed the police station concerned to complete the process,” said Chitrakoot range Inspector General K Satya Narayan.

He added that the District Magistrate, Dungarpur, also directed that an apartment belonging to Patidar flat in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, be attached.

Patidar’s parental house is in Sagwara area of Dungarpur were his parents, wife and children along with his along his two brothers and their families, reside.

“Mani Lal’s uncle also stays in the same house. A portion of the house that belongs to Mani Lal Patidar has been attached,” said investigating officer of the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra.

The UP police moved court to seek permission for attachment of property orders after Patidar remained untraceable.

The case was registered against Patidar, former Kabrai station house officer Devendra Shukla, as well as local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt for allegedly harassing 44-year-old businessman Indra Kant Tripathi for money. The case was lodged after Tripathi was found with a bullet injury inside his car on September 8, 2019, a day after he had accused Patidar of corruption in a video.

Tripathi succumbed to injuries five days later. After Tripathi’s death, the police pressed murder charge against the trio. The government set up a Special Investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT, however, concluded in its probe that Tripathi could have committed suicide as was shot from close range with his own licensed pistol and no one else was present in the car. On the basis of the SIT report, the Mahoba police amended the charge to abetment to suicide.

During investigation, the police also found that a police constable Arun Yadav, was involved in the case. Till date, the police have arrested Shukla, Dutt, Arun and Soni in the case and also filed chargesheet against them. They are lodged in jail.