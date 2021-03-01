Mahoba Businessman’s Death: Police seek court’s nod to attach properties of suspended IPS officer

THE UP Police has moved court seeking permission to attach properties of absconding IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment to suicide of a Mahoba-based trader during his posting as the district police chief of Mahoba.

UP Police had earlier issued a “look-out” notice against Patidar, a native of Rajasthan, and a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

“An application seeking permission to attach Patidar’s properties was filed in a court on February 27. The court has fixed March 3 for hearing on the application,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra, who is the Investigating Officer in the case.

Sources in the police said that the decision was taken after tracing Patidar’s properties in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“We are regularly conducting raids to track down Patidar who has also been declared a proclaimed offender by the court,” said a police officer.

Patidar was booked after 44-year-old businessman Indra Kant Tripathi was found with gunshot injuries in his car on September 8 last year, days after he had accused Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, of extortion. Tripathi died five days later and his brother, Ravi Kant, got an FIR lodged against Patidar and three others, including former SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla, for extortion.

The other two accused were local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt. Tripathi’s brother had alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the victim.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, during the course of the investigation, police found the role of constable Anil Yadav in the case and booked him also. The Special Investigation Team, however, concluded that Tripathi committed suicide. The case was later changed into abetment to suicide.

Except Patidar, all the other accused are currently in judicial custody.