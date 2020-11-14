Mahoba businessman death: Absconding IPS officer, two others declared proclaimed offenders

The Allahabad High Court had last week dismissed Patidar's writ petition seeking quashing of an FIR against him and interim stay on his arrest.

A local court in Lucknow Friday declared suspended Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar and two other policemen proclaimed offenders as they have been absconding in the death case of 44-year-old businessman Indra Kant Tripathi. The other two policemen are SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav.

“After the accused remained absconding, we moved the court seeking an order to declare them proclaimed offender. The court today did so… We are conducting raids to trace all three persons,” said the investigating officer of the case, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Ashutosh Mishra. He added the court notice will be pasted at the residences of the three accused.

Patidar is from Rajasthan, while Shukla and Yadav are from Jalaun and Etawah districts.

The Allahabad High Court had last week dismissed Patidar’s writ petition seeking quashing of an FIR against him and interim stay on his arrest.

Tripathi was found with a bullet injury on his neck inside his car on September 8, a day after he accused Patidar of corruption and criminal intimidation in a video. His brother Ravi Kant got an FIR lodged against Patidar and three others, including Shukla, accusing them of extortion. The other two accused are local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt.

