Maharashtra couple held for call to blow up Ram Temple

The Ayodhya police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Maharashtra and his wife for allegedly making a call last week threatening to blow up the Ram Temple.

The main accused, identified as Anil Ramdas Ghotre (32), allegedly made the threat call using a software showing the number of his girlfriend’s brother, a resident of Delhi, the police said.

Ramdas wanted to get the man framed after the two had an argument, they added.

“Anil’s wife Vidyashankar Ghotre (28) was also involved in the crime. The couple was staying in Chennai on fake identity. Arrests were made on the basis of technical surveillance,” said Ayodhya Circle Officer Shailendra Pratap Gautam.

The police also claimed to have recovered nine mobile phones, bank passbooks, cheque books and three PAN cards from the accused.

“The couple was having fake PAN cards. They have also been booked for forgery. We have sufficient evidences against them,” said Gautam. Ayodhya Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh said, “We found during the probe that Ramdas is a cyber expert and he had hacked the Delhi man’s cellphone to make the threat call.”

Circle Officer Gautam said Manoj Kumar of Ramlala Sadan in Ayodhya got a threat call from an unidentified person on February 2 wherein the caller threatened to blow up the Ram Temple.

Manoj, who was then in Prayagraj, immediately informed the police. During the probe, the police tracked the cellphone number and found the call was made from New Delhi.

After questioning the Delhi man, the police found that someone else wanted to frame him in a false case. Shailendra Gautam said they found that his sister had an affair with Ramdas whom she came in contact with through social media. “We found that Ramdas had extorted money from the woman,” the official said.

The accused told the police that he got Manoj Kumar’s cellphone number from the internet.