Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants

The case involving the alleged suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri has taken a turn with the complainants informing the Allahabad High Court that they will move an application in a trial court for withdrawing the FIR.

The CBI has chargesheeted three of Narendra Giri’s disciples — Anand Giri, Adhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari — for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy. The complainants, Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj, also Narendra Giri’s disciples, have reportedly said that they do not want any action against any person and that they had only informed the police about the mahant’s death and did not file FIR against anyone.

An affidavit has been filed in the HC where the bail application of the main accused, Anand Giri, is pending. On September 20, 2021, Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj’s Georgetown police station area. The police found a purported suicide note in which Narendra Giri accused his disciples Anand, Adhya, and Sandeep of mentally harassing him.

A video found in Narendra Giri’s cellphone purportedly showed him levelling similar allegations against the three. The accused are currently lodged in jail. While the FIR was filed against Anand Giri, the names of others cropped up during probe.

“In the affidavit, the complainants said that they don’t want any action on any person on the basis of the FIR and wanted to withdraw it (FIR),” added Tiwari.

Anand Giri’s lawyer GS Chaturvedi said his client’s bail application was pending and the court has fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing. The CBI said in its chargesheet that Narendra Giri, who took over as head of Baghambari Gaddi in 2004, executed a will on August 29, 2011, nominating Anand Giri as his successor. The agency said that on June 4 last year, Narendra Giri executed a fresh will in which he removed Anand Giri’s name and nominated Swami Balbir Giri, his another disciple, as his successor.

In the revised will, Narendra Giri said that Anand Giri, who used to frequently visit foreign countries, had got involved in anti-religious activities there due to which the reputation of Math Baghambari Gaddi, Bade Hanuman Temple, besides his own, was getting damaged at the international level, the CBI said.

The agency found that in May last year, Narendra Giri wrote a letter to Panch Parmeshwar of Niranjani Akhara in Haridwar requesting them to expel Anand Giri from Niranjani Akhara, citing his “ill deeds”. Anand Giri was expelled from Niranjani Akhara on May 14.