Three accused created situations that led to Mahant Giri’s suicide: CBI chargesheet

Narendra Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri, in its chargesheet to the court has said that Giri used his political clout and sent a “huge amount” of money to Australia to get his disciple Anand Giri released in 2019 after he was arrested there in a molestation case.

Anand Giri and two others — Adhya Tiwari, the priest of the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep Tiwari – are the accused in the suicide case and have been charged with abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.

On September 20, Mahant Giri was found hanging from the ceiling at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj. Police found a “suicide note” in which Giri had allegedly accused Anand, Adhya, and Sandeep of mentally harassing him. A two-minute video in Mahant Giri’s cellphone purportedly showed him levelling similar allegations. All the three accused are currently in jail.

The CBI said that the three accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to create circumstances that would compel Narendra Giri to kill himself. It said Narendra Giri, who took over head of Baghambari Gaddi in 2004, executed a will on August 29, 2011 and nominated Anand Giri, his disciple since 2005, his successor. “In May 2019, Anand Giri visited Australia and was arrested there in a molestation case… For his release, Mahant Narendra Giri sent a huge amount of money and used his political connections. As a result of which, Anand Giri was released from custody and he returned to India safely,” the chargesheet said.

The CBI said that on June 4 last year, Narendra Giri executed a fresh will in which he removed Anand Giri’s name and nominated his other disciple, Swami Balbir Giri, as his successor. In the revised will, Narendra Giri said that Anand Giri, who used to frequently visit foreign countries, had got involved in anti-religious activities, the CBI said.

The agency found that in May this year, Narendra Giri wrote a letter to Panch Parmeshwar of Niranjani Akhara requesting them to expel Anand Giri and cited his “ill deeds”. “After his expulsion… (Anand Giri) He also started pressuring Narendra Giri, threatening him that he was in possession of many objectionable audios and videos of the mahant… A meeting was called in which it was decided that Anand Giri’s expulsion would be revoked within 10 days,” it said.

The CBI said that in May this year, Adhya Prasad Tiwari had an argument with Narendra Giri following which the Mahant took away the phool-maala of the temple from the Tiwari, who used to run the shop.

The three accused created circumstances that compelled Narendra Giri to commit suicide, the agency said.