scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘Mafia raj’ will return if you press wrong button: Nadda

Addressing a rally in Ghazipur, the BJP chief asserted that people got a medical college since they elected the right government in New Delhi as well in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Baba Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday. Express
Listen to this article
‘Mafia raj’ will return if you press wrong button: Nadda
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Giving a call for blooming of “lotus” in Ghazipur, the stronghold of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday claimed that had the voters of the area pressed a “wrong button” (cast a wrong vote) mafia rule would have come back to haunt them.

Addressing a rally in Ghazipur, the BJP chief asserted that people got a medical college since they elected the right government in New Delhi as well in Uttar Pradesh.

“You made one mistake by choosing an MP (Afzal Ansari) who has no concern for development of the area. He instead has just one work and that is to get his brother ( Mukhtar Ansari) released from jail. Should this happen again?” he asked the gathering.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is peaceful. Are we not supposed to maintain this peace in future too? The lotus (BJP symbol) must bloom in Ghazipur if you want medical colleges, highways, airports and permanent solution to mafia raj,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who earlier welcomed Nadda, said Ghazipur has set an example of action being taken against the “mafia and criminals”, who according to him, could not eliminated without the blessings of God.

Ghazipur, which is identified with the name of Maharaj Ghazi, is also the land of a rishi (saint) who recited verses that spoke of getting rid of demons, he claimed. “Apki suraksha ke liye khatra bane hue peshewar mafiayaon aur apradhiyon ke saath kis prakar ki karyawahi honi chahiye uska jita jagta udharan Ghazipur bana hua hai (Ghazipur is a living example of how action should be taken against professional criminals and mafia),” the CM said.

Claiming that development in Ghazipur was “unprecedented”, Nadda said he saw overall scenario in the state as “HIRA”, an acronym for highways, internet, railways and airways. Now, ‘waterway’ has also been added to it with the launch of Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise ship, he quipped.

Advertisement

India, the saffron party chief claimed, would soon become fourth largest economy of the world.

“Today, 97 per cent of mobile phones, including that of Apple, are being manufactured in India. India is manufacturing the cheapest and effective medicines. Even in the automobile sector, India has taken third place, leaving Japan behind,” he added.

More from Lucknow

Nadda claimed that there has been sixfold growth in electronics and that its benefits have reached the public through direct benefit transfer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 04:27 IST
Next Story

Mann: Opp jealous as son of a common man governing state efficiently…

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close