scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

11-year-old madrassa student sodomised, killed in UP village; 15-year-old apprehended

According to the police, CCTV footage showed the victim along with the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

up murder news, indian expressThe accused, who allegedly murdered the boy, was apprehended and sent to a juvenile home the police added. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
11-year-old madrassa student sodomised, killed in UP village; 15-year-old apprehended
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An 11-year-old madrassa student was allegedly sodomised and murdered on Monday evening by a 15-year-old who studied with him in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, the police said. The accused, who allegedly murdered the boy by slitting his throat with a sickle, was apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday evening, the police added.

The police said they have recovered the murder weapon and the blood-soaked clothes of the 15-year-old, which he allegedly tried to conceal in the almirah at his house.

According to the police, the victim had gone to the madrassa on Monday but did not return till late in the evening. After his family members and villagers failed to locate him, they informed the local police station.

The police first recovered the victim’s blood-stained cap from a mustard field in the village and later found his body, around 500 metres away in the same field. His clothes were dishevelled, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
More from Lucknow

“We checked available CCTV footage from near the madrassa and identified another minor who was seen going with the victim. Locals identified him as the neighbour of the deceased. We took him into custody and he confessed that he first sodomised him and then slit his throat with a sickle. He also led us to the recovery of the murder weapon and his clothes which had stains of blood and were kept in the almirah at his house,” said Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and new I-T regime

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close