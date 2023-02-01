11-year-old madrassa student sodomised, killed in UP village; 15-year-old apprehended

An 11-year-old madrassa student was allegedly sodomised and murdered on Monday evening by a 15-year-old who studied with him in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, the police said. The accused, who allegedly murdered the boy by slitting his throat with a sickle, was apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday evening, the police added.

The police said they have recovered the murder weapon and the blood-soaked clothes of the 15-year-old, which he allegedly tried to conceal in the almirah at his house.

According to the police, the victim had gone to the madrassa on Monday but did not return till late in the evening. After his family members and villagers failed to locate him, they informed the local police station.

The police first recovered the victim’s blood-stained cap from a mustard field in the village and later found his body, around 500 metres away in the same field. His clothes were dishevelled, the police said.

“We checked available CCTV footage from near the madrassa and identified another minor who was seen going with the victim. Locals identified him as the neighbour of the deceased. We took him into custody and he confessed that he first sodomised him and then slit his throat with a sickle. He also led us to the recovery of the murder weapon and his clothes which had stains of blood and were kept in the almirah at his house,” said Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.