Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Madrasas to offer admissions to pre-primary classes on lines of English-medium schools

According to officials, the decision to offer admission to pre-primary classes in madrasas was taken after teachers complained of problems while directly teaching students from class I.

The syllabi will be released in March, said Board. Express File

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education will offer admissions to pre-primary classes at madrasas from April this year on the lines of primary and English-medium private schools in the state. In primary schools, children have had to attend nursery, Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes to get admission in class I.

“After teachers and parents raised the demand, we decided to offer pre-primary classes in which students would be imparted modern-cum-religious education. Uttar Pradesh would be the first state to run pre-primary classes in madrasas,” said Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education.

“The idea behind starting pre-primary classes was to ensure that children studying in madrasas don’t feel any less confident than students of any other school. The pre-primary classes would be conducted as per the rules and regulation laid down by the state government,” he added.

Javed said the syllabi of these classes would be released in March. “The pre-primary classes at madrasas would be of three years and the names of these classes are yet to be decided.”

When asked about teachers, the board chairman said, “If needed, private teachers would be hired to run these pre-primary classes.”

More from Lucknow

During a survey conducted in 2022 on the directions of the state government, around 8,500 madrasas were found functioning without any recognition from the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education in the state. The survey was conducted in all 75 districts of the state and its report was submitted to the government in November last year. The district with the highest number of unrecognised madrasas was Moradabad (550), followed by Siddharth Nagar (525) and Bahraich (500). The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education was formed by the UP government in 2017 to check alleged “irregularities” in madrasas.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 04:46 IST
