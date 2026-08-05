Madrasa education does not foster patriotism, says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, links it to terrorism

He further alleged, “This is not the first time. It is a reality that whatever terrorist attacks have taken place in India or anywhere in the world are certainly the result of Madarsa education.”

Written by: Maulshree Seth
1 min readLucknowAug 5, 2026 05:32 AM IST
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad MauryaUP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
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Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday courted controversy by alleging that “students receiving education in madarsas do not develop a sense of patriotism” and that “terrorist attacks in India and elsewhere were a consequence of madarsa education”.

Responding to questions from reporters on the sidelines of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Maurya said, “Those who receive Madarsa education do not say Bharat Mata ki Jai or sing Vande Mataram. Their mindset becomes like that of terrorists.”

He further alleged, “This is not the first time. It is a reality that whatever terrorist attacks have taken place in India or anywhere in the world are certainly the result of Madarsa education.”

Maurya’s remarks came the day the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal for amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Rules, ending the Board’s authority to grant higher education qualifications equivalent to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

 

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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