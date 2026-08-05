Madrasa education does not foster patriotism, says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, links it to terrorism

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday courted controversy by alleging that “students receiving education in madarsas do not develop a sense of patriotism” and that “terrorist attacks in India and elsewhere were a consequence of madarsa education”.

Responding to questions from reporters on the sidelines of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Maurya said, “Those who receive Madarsa education do not say Bharat Mata ki Jai or sing Vande Mataram. Their mindset becomes like that of terrorists.”

He further alleged, “This is not the first time. It is a reality that whatever terrorist attacks have taken place in India or anywhere in the world are certainly the result of Madarsa education.”