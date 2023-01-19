scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Madrasa board rejects NCPCR advice to shift non-Muslim students

The decision was announced by Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed after a meeting of Board members in Lucknow Wednesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Javed said the Board is against such a “discriminatory” practice where students are categorised based on their religion.
The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board on Wednesday rejected the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to shift non-Muslim students from madrasas to other educational institutions. The decision was announced by Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed after a meeting of Board members in Lucknow Wednesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Javed said the Board is against such a “discriminatory” practice where students are categorised based on their religion. “We follow the ideology ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we won’t indulge in a practice where students of non-Muslim faiths are removed from madrasas and transferred to other schools. This kind of practice should not be implemented in the education sector,” said Javed.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 05:04 IST
