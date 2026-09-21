Made months ago, packed later: Uttar Pradesh cracks down on food labels showing wrong date

The department said the practice had also been observed in cases involving re-labellers and re-packers, where only the packing date was being mentioned.

Packaged food products, which are packed in Uttar Pradesh, will now have to carry their actual date of manufacture, with the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department directing food businesses not to show the date of packing as the date of manufacture.

The directive follows special inspections of food manufacturing units, during which officials found instances of products being manufactured and stored for long periods before being packed into smaller packets. In some cases, the date of the packing was mentioned on the package instead of the original manufacturing date.

Officials maintained that the shelf-life of a food product begins from the date of its manufacture or processing, and not from the date on which it is subsequently packed.