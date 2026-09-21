Made months ago, packed later: Uttar Pradesh cracks down on food labels showing wrong date

Packaged food products, which are packed in Uttar Pradesh, will now have to carry their actual date of manufacture, with the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department directing food businesses not to show the date of packing as the date of manufacture.
The directive follows special inspections of food manufacturing units, during which officials found instances of products being manufactured and stored for long periods before being packed into smaller packets. In some cases, the date of the packing was mentioned on the package instead of the original manufacturing date.
Officials maintained that the shelf-life of a food product begins from the date of its manufacture or processing, and not from the date on which it is subsequently packed.
If a product is manufactured and stored for several months before being repacked into smaller packets, the date on which it is repacked cannot be shown as its manufacturing date, officials said. They added that doing so could give consumers the impression that the product is relatively fresh despite having been manufactured much earlier.
“The issue becomes more significant when such products are subsequently used as ingredients in other food items.
Without the original manufacturing date, it may be difficult to establish whether the product is still within its prescribed period of use,” said an official.
The department said the practice had also been observed in cases involving re-labellers and re-packers, where only the packing date was being mentioned.
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Under the new directions, food businesses will have to clearly display the actual date of manufacture on the package. The subsequent packing date cannot be substituted for it.
The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will check the dates mentioned on packaging and labels during inspections and enforcement action.
“The decision has been taken referring to the provisions concerning food safety, consumer interest and public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” an official said.
According to the department, the measure is intended to improve traceability and transparency in the food supply chain and ensure that consumers have accurate information about the age and shelf life of packaged food products. It is also expected to reduce the possibility of older or quality-affected products entering the food chain under a later packing date.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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