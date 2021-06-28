Madarsa teacher arrested for promising Rs 1 crore reward to behead Hindu activist: Bareilly police

Police said in the viral clip, the Muslim religious preacher is heard declaring a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who beheads the activist.

Bareilly police arrested a 32-year-old madarsa teacher for announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading an Uttarakhand-based Hindu activist over remarks that he allegedly made targeting people of a particular community.

Police registered a case against Maulana Hafiz Faizan Raza after a video of his announcement went viral on social media. He was booked on charges of promoting enmity between two groups, as well as under the Information Technology Act, at Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly.

“We have arrested Faizan Raza, who claims to be a teacher at a madarsa in Bareilly. He said he announced a reward for beheading Darshan Bharti (the activist) after learning about his alleged comment,” Satish Kumar, station house officer, Izzatnagar police station, said.

Bharti is the founder of Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan.

In another video, Faizan Raza is purportedly heard expressing apology for his announcement.