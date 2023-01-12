Madan Mohan Malaviya Tech University: 40 BTech students’ admission terminated for using ‘fake papers’

The Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur has expelled 40 students of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) after an internal probe found that they had got admission without clearing the entrance test and used fake documents.

The students, studying in different branches of BTech, got admission in the last two years.

Last year, the vice-chancellor of the university, JP Pandey, formed a three-member probe committee after receiving complaints of alleged anomalies in the admission process for BTech courses. The committee was told to look into the admission of students in last three years.

“On January 7, the inquiry team, led by former vice-chancellor of Awadh University Ram Achal Singh, submitted its report of the last two years in which it concluded that false documents were submitted in the admission of 40 students – 22 got admission in 2020-21, and 18 in 2021-22 academic year,” Vice-Chancellor Pandey said, adding the university will get an FIR registered in the case.

At present, the committee is checking the admissions for the 2019-20 academic year.

The probe committee’s report was forwarded to the university’s academic council which recommended the expulsion of 40 students and the university’s board management approved it, said the v-C, adding a detailed report into the matter has been sent to the government with findings of the inquiry team.

A senior official said that the 40 students have been informed about the termination of their admission through emails on January 9. Most of those 40 students are from Gorakhpur.

According to a senior official of the university, the 40 students were given around four chances to submit their documents in their defence but they did not produce any paper. “The university asked students to send their admission details but no one provided us any documents. The university’s board has now cancelled their admission and given them a final chance to submit admission documents by January 25. In the letter, the board stated that if they (students) submit documents related to their admission, then the board will reconsider their decision,” an official said, adding that the statements of 40 students have already been recorded.

Meanwhile, the university has formed another three-member committee to look into the role of staff in the admissions of fake students. The authorities did not rule out the possibility of a big racket involved in the admissions and suspected involvement of the varsity’s staff, including professors, who were responsible for verifying credentials of new students.

The committee, which is also led by Ram Achal Singh, has been asked to submit its report in one month. The two other members of the committee are two special secretary-rank officers— one each from the technical education department and higher education department.

In the last two years, 2,200 students took admission in BTech courses at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology based on the entrance exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). After completing the examination process, the university conducts counselling of students.