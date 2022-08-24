scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Govt orders temporary ban on cattle fairs and transport

At a meeting with senior officials here on Tuesday, the CM also directed the administration to start a massive vaccination campaign in animals against LSD, which is caused by a virus.

According to a PTI report, over 7,300 cattle have died so far due to the disease, so far.

Amid the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered to put on hold all cattle fairs and a temporary ban on animal transport. The entry of people into cow shelters has also been reduced.

At a meeting with senior officials here on Tuesday, the CM also directed the administration to start a massive vaccination campaign in animals against LSD, which is caused by a virus.

A government spokesperson said that cattle fairs in the state have been postponed till the spread of the virus is controlled. “Farmers will be made aware of the symptoms and treatment of infection among the animals so that they are able to identify the disease in time. Since the virus spreads through flies and mosquitoes, special cleanliness drives will be held in villages and cities in coordination with the Department of Rural Development, Urban Development and Animal Husbandry. Directions have also been given about the protocol to cremate the infected animal in order to stop the further spread of the virus,” the official added.

Till now seven states and two Union Territories — Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar – have reported LSD cases in the country. Uttar Pradesh has not yet reported any case of LSD.

According to a PTI report, over 7,300 cattle have died so far due to the disease, so far.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects or ticks. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:22:08 am
