scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: 14,000 cattle infected, 21 west UP districts hit, says Govt

All the cases have been reported from 21 districts of west UP, the official said, adding that the first cases of infection were reported in the beginning of August.

States like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat were the first to report LSD cases in the country. (Representational/File)

At least 14,000 cattle have been infected with the Lumpy Skin Disease virus and 115 cattle deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

All the cases have been reported from 21 districts of west UP, the official said, adding that the first cases of infection were reported in the beginning of August.

“We are making all kinds of precautions to control the LSD virus from spreading further. The process of giving goat pox vaccine to healthy cattle has been started. So far, around 36,000 cattle have been vaccinated. The treatment of affected animals is going on and they are being kept in isolation,” Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, Additional Director of Biological Product Institute, which comes under the Animal Husbandry Department, said.

States like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat were the first to report LSD cases in the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

A week ago, the UP government ordered to put on hold all cattle fairs and imposed a temporary ban on animal transport in the wake of the rising number of LSD cases in the country. The entry of people into cow shelters was also restricted.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, isolation centres for affected cattle are being constructed in the state.

A senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department said that around 25 such isolation centres have been set up so far in the 21 districts.

Advertisement

“The spread of LSD virus in the state has been due to a rise in the number of cases in neighbouring states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Around 10,000 cattle deaths were reported in Punjab and 31,000 in Rajasthan,” the official added.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. Though it is primarily a vector-borne disease, LSD can spread through direct contact with the mucus of the infected cattle.

More from Lucknow

Since mosquito and housefly infestations remain at their peak during the monsoon, the cases are rising, said an official of the department.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:05:52 am
Next Story

Mohali man living with son’s dead body: Police yet to determine cause of death, octogenarian discharged from hospital

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement